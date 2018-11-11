Cervus Equipment (CERV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$19.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.50. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Cervus Equipment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$11.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.68.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation primarily engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Commercial and Industrial. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles, as well as associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

