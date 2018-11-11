CGI Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE GIB opened at $61.91 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

