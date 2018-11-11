Challenger Ltd (CGF) Insider Acquires A$199,977.39 in Stock

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) insider Duncan West purchased 18,957 shares of Challenger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.55 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of A$199,977.39 ($141,827.94).

CGF opened at A$9.84 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Challenger Ltd has a 12 month low of A$11.51 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of A$14.42 ($10.23).

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

