Chemical Bank Invests $248,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stock

Chemical Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,017,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $259,905,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,105,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,090,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,055,357 shares of company stock valued at $209,385,069 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seagate Technology to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

