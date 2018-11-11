Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years.

CHKR opened at $1.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $77.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

