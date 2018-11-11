CHEX (CHEX) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, CHEX has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. CHEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $32,609.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00147418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00245691 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $695.58 or 0.10899177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CHEX

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHEX is www.chex.fund.

CHEX Token Trading

CHEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

