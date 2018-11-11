Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Churchill Downs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8,402.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Churchill Downs by 232.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 351.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.67.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,831.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.83 per share, with a total value of $505,077.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

