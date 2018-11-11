Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $141,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (BJUL) Stock

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

