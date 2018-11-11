China Oilfield Services (CHOLY) and Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Critical Analysis

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) and Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Oilfield Services and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Oilfield Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Oilfield Services and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Oilfield Services -0.59% -0.33% -0.16% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -39.36% -27.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zion Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Oilfield Services and Zion Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.69 $4.89 million $0.02 980.50 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$9.98 million N/A N/A

China Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

China Oilfield Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Oilfield Services beats Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

