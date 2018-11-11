Churchill Downs (CHDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $9.20 on Thursday, reaching $265.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $314.60. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,831.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6,355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

