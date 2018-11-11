CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (JD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,795,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,764,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura dropped their target price on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

