CIBC Cuts Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Price Target to C$29.00

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$38.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$76.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.88.

Shares of TSE:MAXR opened at C$23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.43. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of C$17.68 and a 1 year high of C$86.67.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

