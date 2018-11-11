CIBC Increases Nutrien (NTR) Price Target to C$70.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$89.52 to C$88.86 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NTR opened at C$74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Nutrien has a one year low of C$55.27 and a one year high of C$76.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

