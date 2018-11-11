CIBC Raises Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target to C$41.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, GMP Securities raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.73.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$40.88 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$33.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.