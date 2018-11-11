Ciner Resources (CINR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciner Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciner Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of CINR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Ciner Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

