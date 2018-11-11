Circuits of Value Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (COVAL)

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Circuits of Value has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $28,765.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Circuits of Value token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Circuits of Value has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Circuits of Value Profile

Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue.

Buying and Selling Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

