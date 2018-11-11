CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $722,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $277.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

