Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.53

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 28181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners set a $2.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $233.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 96,069 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/cloud-peak-energy-cld-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-53.html.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.