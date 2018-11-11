Cloudera (CLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cloudera from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cloudera from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.79 on Friday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $503,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,714 shares of company stock worth $2,623,805. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 58.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

