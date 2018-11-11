Codemasters Group (CDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of CDM opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Thursday.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

