Coherent (COHR) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $216.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COHR. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coherent from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.00.

Coherent stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,949. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,929.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coherent by 17.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 5,135.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Coherent by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

