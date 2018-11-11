Comerica Bank Has $7.49 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $2,536,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,553.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 384,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,902,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 85.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $208.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

