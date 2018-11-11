Comerica Bank Sells 28,434 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,434 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NYSE WY opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Sells 28,434 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/comerica-bank-sells-28434-shares-of-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.