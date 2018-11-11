Comerica Securities Inc. Invests $325,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 88.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,968,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $308.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $312.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

