Comerica Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,272 Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,253.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,919,000 after buying an additional 601,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $4,065,045.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,244,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $1,420,196.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,642.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,892,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

