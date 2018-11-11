Comerica Securities Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,296,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,702,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $34.35 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

