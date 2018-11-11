Commerce Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 55,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

