Commerce Bank Has $914,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

