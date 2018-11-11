Commerzbank Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €36.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DUE. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. equinet set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duerr currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.00 ($61.63).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €31.98 ($37.19) on Thursday. Duerr has a 52 week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 52 week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.