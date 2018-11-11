Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.63 ($11.20) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.20 ($11.86).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €8.71 ($10.13) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.