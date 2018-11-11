Commerzbank Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €79.10 ($91.98) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

