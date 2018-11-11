Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 58,525 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $31,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $158.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

