Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,532 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-buys-2532-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.