Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,901 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 116.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,446 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,658,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $115.16 and a 1 year high of $165.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,901 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/community-bank-n-a-purchases-1901-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.