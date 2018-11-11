Comparing BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) & National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BNP PARIBAS/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Bank of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 17.17% 9.61% 0.46% National Bank of Canada 20.48% 18.60% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $55.61 billion 1.18 $8.77 billion $3.90 6.74 National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion 2.24 $1.48 billion $4.17 10.94

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. The company also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brand names; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, it offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

