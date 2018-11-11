Comparing Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) & N-Viro International (NVIC)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and N-Viro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 6.00% 7.76% 5.74% N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and N-Viro International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $365.96 million 1.51 $28.12 million $0.68 35.37 N-Viro International $1.19 million 0.02 -$2.27 million N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than N-Viro International.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-Viro International has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of N-Viro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean and N-Viro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 N-Viro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than N-Viro International.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats N-Viro International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated through 86 branches serving approximately 108,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

N-Viro International Company Profile

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes. The company owns and licenses the N-Viro Process, a patented technology to treat and recycle wastewater sludges and other bio-organic wastes, utilizing certain alkaline by-products produced by the cement, lime, and other industries, as well as electric utilities. Its N-Viro Process stabilizes and pasteurizes sludge; reduces odors to acceptable levels; neutralizes or immobilizes various constituents; and generates N-Viro Soil, a product that has a granular appearance similar to soil and is used in various agricultural applications. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution and resale of alkaline admixtures. N-Viro International Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

