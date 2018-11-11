Comparing MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) & WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (WWNTY)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MCCORMICK & CO /SH and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCCORMICK & CO /SH 16.57% 21.83% 6.22% WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MCCORMICK & CO /SH pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MCCORMICK & CO /SH and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCCORMICK & CO /SH $4.83 billion 4.10 $477.40 million $4.26 35.31 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.97 billion 3.25 $529.63 million N/A N/A

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Volatility and Risk

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCCORMICK & CO /SH 1 7 1 0 2.00 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus target price of $127.13, suggesting a potential downside of 15.48%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR.

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats WANT WANT CHINA/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company is also involved in the trade of food and beverages, raw materials, machineries, etc.; sale of chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufacture and sale of machineries and related services; manufacture of dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufacture and sale of packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provision of consultancy and information services; dairy farming and milk production activities; trading of food and beverages and related activities online; processing and sale of rice and oil products; and manufacture of rice flour. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, and Canada; and countries in the Southeast Asia and Europe. Want Want China Holdings Limited was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

