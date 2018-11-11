Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.01. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Computer Programs & Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 7,658.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.