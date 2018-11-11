Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Receives $35.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 88,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

