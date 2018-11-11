Connable Office Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,036,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

