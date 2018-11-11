Constellium (CSTM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale raised Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,090. The stock has a market cap of $967.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.33. Constellium has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 71.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,904,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 523,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,676,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,094 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 249.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

