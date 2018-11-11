Continental (CON) PT Set at €158.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($202.33) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €184.52 ($214.56).

Shares of CON stock opened at €138.05 ($160.52) on Thursday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

