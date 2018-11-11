Continental Resources (CLR) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR opened at $50.73 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after buying an additional 226,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,729,000 after buying an additional 256,614 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 614,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 300.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.