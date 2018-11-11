Contrasting Viomi Technology (VIOT) & A. O. Smith (AOS)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith 10.83% 24.98% 13.77%

Dividends

A. O. Smith pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Viomi Technology does not pay a dividend. A. O. Smith pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A. O. Smith has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and A. O. Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith $3.00 billion 2.61 $296.50 million $2.17 21.09

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viomi Technology and A. O. Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 A. O. Smith 1 2 5 0 2.50

Viomi Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. A. O. Smith has a consensus price target of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.61%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Viomi Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of A. O. Smith shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Viomi Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

