Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.11. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.44 million.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.25.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $267.80 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $216.47 and a twelve month high of $280.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.