CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) & Brightcove (BCOV) Head-To-Head Survey

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -7.79% -12.75% -6.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 0 3 0 3.00

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.35%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.21%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Brightcove.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brightcove $155.91 million 1.71 -$19.51 million ($0.48) -15.50

CooTek (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its products to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

