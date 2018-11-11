Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,541 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the October 15th total of 174,083 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,823,000.

Shares of CRF opened at $12.66 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

