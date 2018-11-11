Costar Technologies (CSTI) versus NXT-ID (NXTD) Critical Analysis

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) and NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Costar Technologies has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT-ID has a beta of -3.75, meaning that its share price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Costar Technologies and NXT-ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costar Technologies $38.56 million 0.40 $630,000.00 N/A N/A NXT-ID $23.31 million 1.24 -$8.26 million N/A N/A

Costar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NXT-ID.

Profitability

This table compares Costar Technologies and NXT-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costar Technologies N/A N/A N/A NXT-ID -46.85% -57.44% -19.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Costar Technologies and NXT-ID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT-ID 0 0 2 0 3.00

NXT-ID has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.58%. Given NXT-ID’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NXT-ID is more favorable than Costar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Costar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of NXT-ID shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Costar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of NXT-ID shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Costar Technologies beats NXT-ID on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costar Technologies Company Profile

Costar Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video recorders, and digital video recorders; monitors, lenses, cables, lighting products, and other video and electronic accessories; and camera mounts and data storage devices. The company provides its solutions for financial institutions, educational facilities, retail stores, manufacturing plants, highways, government buildings, military bases, borders, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sielox, Inc. and changed its name to Costar Technologies, Inc. in October 2011. Costar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP. The company also offers Flip, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations; Wi-Mag that allows users to make payments at most POS terminals; and SmartPay with the ability to make payments by dynamic magnetic stripe or through interacting with a terminal through EMV, NFC, or barcode functionality on various devices. The company sells its products through dealers and distributors. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

