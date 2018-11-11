Cott (COT) PT Set at $19.00 by Citigroup

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) received a $19.00 price target from analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get Cott alerts:

COT stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cott news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $550,191.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cott by 206.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Cott in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cott by 67.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the second quarter worth about $546,000.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.