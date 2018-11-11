Coty (COTY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 15,129,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coty has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $31,954,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 291,138,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,086,523.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,655,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,583,400. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $159,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

